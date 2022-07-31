Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise makes singing debut

Splash

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 11:08 am

Related News

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise makes singing debut

Katie Holmes revealed that her 16-year-old daughter has also voiced a song in the film “Rare Objects,” which is due to release on 31 December

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 11:08 am
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise; Suri Cruise. Photo: Collected
Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise; Suri Cruise. Photo: Collected

Suri Cruise, daughter of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has made her onscreen singing debut in the film "Alone together", directed by Katie.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed why she hired her daughter Suri to sing "Blue Moon", the cover song used during the opening credits of the film. 

"I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want -- go do your thing,'" she said.

The rom-com, revolving around the theme of Covid 19, follows a man and a woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Alongside directing, Katie Holmes has also written the story and stars in "Alone Together".

Katie Holmes revealed that her 16-year-old daughter has also voiced a song in the film "Rare Objects," which is due to release on 31 December.

Tom Cruise / Katie Holmes / Suri Cruise

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

1h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

2h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

4h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's first robotics school in Cumilla

3h | Videos
'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

'Raising price of electricity to decrease subsidy is illogical'

3h | Videos
Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

Does Russia want to win the war by wasting time?

3h | Videos
Is it time to change the admission test system?

Is it time to change the admission test system?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania