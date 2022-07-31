Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's daughter Suri Cruise makes singing debut

Suri Cruise, daughter of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has made her onscreen singing debut in the film "Alone together", directed by Katie.

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Katie Holmes revealed why she hired her daughter Suri to sing "Blue Moon", the cover song used during the opening credits of the film.

"I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, 'This is what I think we all want -- go do your thing,'" she said.

The rom-com, revolving around the theme of Covid 19, follows a man and a woman fleeing New York City during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Alongside directing, Katie Holmes has also written the story and stars in "Alone Together".

Katie Holmes revealed that her 16-year-old daughter has also voiced a song in the film "Rare Objects," which is due to release on 31 December.