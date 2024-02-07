Toby Keith, country icon, passes away at 62

Country music star Toby Keith passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, 5 February 2024.

The unfortunate news came to light after his family released a statement on the legendary singer-songwriter's official website. The Don't Let the Old Man In singer died on Monday night. The news was also made public on his X (formerly Twitter) and other social media accounts (@tobykeith).

Confirming that Keith had passed peacefully on February 5th, the statement also informed that he was surrounded by his family at the time of death. "He fought with grace and courage", the statement continued, while also urging the public to respect his family's privacy at this delicate and heartbreaking time.

As per NBC News' reports, the singer had been battling with stomach cancer. The diagnosis was confirmed in June 2022.

The popular music legend had birthed many top-charting country songs including his debut single Should've Been a Cowboy. He signed with DreamWorks Records in 1998. Upon the record label being shut down in 2005, he founded the independent label Show Dog Nashville which was ultimately merged with Universal South Records.

In addition to spinning out major hits like Who's Your Daddy? and Made in America, the breakout Nashville musician also jumped on the acting bandwagon. He starred in the 2006 film Broken Bridges, where he again took on the role of a country musician, but one with a fading music career who later finds a new direction in his personal life.

After his diagnosis in 2022, the singer even took to his Instagram profile in June to address the issue. Announcing his hiatus at the time, he'd talked about receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax", wrote Toby Keith.

Despite it all, the record producer made his 'triumphant return' by launching a three-show concert run at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December 2023. There he performed one of his last releases, Don't Let The Old Man In.

A conversation with Clint Eastwood inspired Keith to write this song in 2018, which was ultimately also featured in the actor's film The Mule. The song was re-released in 2023 and metaphorically disguised fears of mortality or death as 'The Old Man'.