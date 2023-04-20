Title track of Ananta Jalil’s ‘Kill Him’ released

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 08:37 pm

Ananta Jalil in ‘Jokhoni Chader Alo Akash Bhore Gelo’. Photo: collected
Ananta Jalil in ‘Jokhoni Chader Alo Akash Bhore Gelo’. Photo: collected

The title track, 'Jokhoni Chader Alo Akash Bhore Gelo' of the upcoming Ananta Jalil starrer action movie 'Kill Him' was revealed Wednesday, 19 April. The movie had just received its censor certificate hours before the song was made public. 

It was sung by Touhidul Islam and composed by Avral Sahil. Ananta performs a special dance wearing kurta and pagri. However, his dance moves are either off or have been choreographed insincerely. 

In the movie, Ananta plays an agent. Also, Barsha acts opposite him in the movie, as one of the many villains in it. Produced and directed by Md Iqbal, this is the first time Ananta is acting in a film that was not produced by him. 

Actors Rubel and Misa Sawdagar also play villains in the movie. 

 

