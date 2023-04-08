Tisha’s Birkonna Pritilata to premiere on Channel I this Eid

"Birkonna Pritilata" Poster. Photo: collected

Nusrat Imrose Tisha's movie 'Birkonna Pritilata' has been running in theatres across Bangladesh for the past couple of months. However, fans will be delighted to know that the movie will also be aired on TV during the upcoming Eid. Channel I spokesperson Arun Chowdhury has confirmed that 'Birkonna Pritilata' will have a world TV premiere on the second day of Eid at 10.15 AM.

Regarding this, Tisha said, "Honestly, the response from the audience so far has not really been that overwhelming. I am not surprised by it because movies with such plots and historical references are not everybody's cup of tea. However, I do hope that as the movie will be aired on TV, it can tap into a wider array of fans and viewers."

'Birkonna Pritilata' was directed by Pradip Ghosh. It came out in the first week of February. The government-funded movie's plot is based on Selina Hossain's novel 'Bhalobasha Pritilata,' in which Tisha played the role of the revolutionary leader.