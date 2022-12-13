Tisha: 'Birkanya Pritilata' will become an important part of the film history of Bangladesh

Sohel Ahsan
13 December, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 12:00 pm

Sketch: TBS
Pradip Ghosh's  'Birkanya Pritilata' released in theatres on 25 November. An adaptation of  poet Selina Hossain's novel 'Bhalobasa Pritilata', the plot follows the story of Pritilata Waddedar, a revolutionary nationalist who gave her life during the Indian independence movement.  

The film stars Nusrat Imroz Tisha as Pritilata. Tisha is a tried-and-tested actor in the Bangladeshi film industry. To take on such a role, she needed to know everything there is to know about Pritilata. Tisha also wanted to make the character her own. She took it on as a challenge.  

"I made up my mind to take on the role as soon as I was approached with it. Although the character is very difficult, in the world of acting, we have to learn to overcome difficult things," she said.

"I like a challenge. I have known about Pritilata since childhood and she has always been on my mind. I never thought that I would one day get the chance to play this role.

"Everyone might not agree with how I portrayed her character, but if I portrayed her right even for a little bit, I will consider this endeavour a success." 

Tisha had to visit various places in Chattogram where Pritilata's memories remain. She also tried to get to know Pritilata better by talking to people. 

Tisha received a lot of help with her research about the character from the director and the crew. "To create something worthwhile, we all had to cooperate with each other, and I received a lot of help from everyone. This enabled me to portray the character in my own way," she said.  

"I don't know how commercially successful it will be, but I can certainly say that it will become an important part of the film history of Bangladesh because it is about Pritilata Waddedar. Her name is always in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people. I feel honoured to play her in the movie." 

Pritilata Waddedar had taken part in the Chattogram uprising under the leadership of Master Da Surja Sen. She was immortalised in history when she sacrificed her life for her country. 

Ramakrishna Biswas was detained in Alipur Jail in the Craig murder case. Pritilta met him 40 times in jail. Surja Sen's order was that one revolutionary should not meet with another revolutionary. Pritilata did not listen to him. But why? What made her disobey her mentor? Was it love?

Pritilata sacrificed her life by drinking poison after the attack on the European Club in Pahartali, Chattogram. A photograph of Ramakrishna Biswas was found in her pocket. This is what inspired Selina Hossain to write 'Bhalobasa Pritilata', about the love she kept secret in her heart. 

Birkanya Pritilata's shooting concluded two years ago after which Tisha took a break from acting to become a mother.

After the brief hiatus, she attended the Cannes Film Festival in Paris, and was involved in the promotion of  'Birkanya Pritilata' during early December.

