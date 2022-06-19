Thrilling trailer of Ananta Jalil’s ‘Din-The Day’ released

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 10:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The final trailer of Ananta Jalil starrar "Din-The Day" has been dropped today. 

The trailer of the joint venture of Iran-Bangladesh "Din - The Day" was released at the 75th edition of the festival. 

Ananta Jalil is seen as the action hero commander AJ who fights against international opium dealer Abu Khalid. 

The trailer featured thrilling action sequences and stirred buzz among fans. 

The film co-produced by Iranian film director Morteza Atashzamzam and Ananta Jalil also stars Barsha, Misa Sawdagar. It also features international cast from Iran and Lebanon. 

The film will is all set for theatre release this Eid-Ul-Adha.

