Third episode of ‘Pett Kata Shaw’ airs tomorrow

The third episode from Nuhash Humayun's psychological horror series "Pett Kata Shaw" is set to hit Chorki on 21 April at 10:59pm.

The new episode titled "Loke Bole" revolves around an adventurous couple who enters a mysterious village that gave birth to all Bengali superstitions.

Photo: Courtesy

The episode features popular cartoonist Morshed Mishu, Syeda Taslima Hossain Nodi, Gitashree Chakraborty, among others.

"Loke Bole" marks Mishu's acting debut.

Sharing excitement about the new role, Moshed said, "This is the first time I am working in front of the camera. I am nervous and excited at the same time. I had the same feeling when my cartoons were first published in Unmad magazine."