A tense Cillian Murphy builds the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's magnum opus

Ever since Christopher Nolan announced the premise of his next film Oppenheimer, the anticipation surrounding it has been immense. Now, the official trailer of the film has been released by Universal Pictures.

"We imagine a future, and our imaginings horrify us," says Cillian Murphy's J Robert Oppenheimer, the nuclear physicist who is credited for inventing the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer was one of the primary forces for the Manhattan Project, a government research effort that was assembled for the creation of nuclear weapons around 1942-1946.

The two-minute trailer, that was released with Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres in the weekend, introduces Oppenheimer as a conflicted man whose flaws are ignored in order to focus on his brilliance.

Headlined by Cilian Murphy, Oppenheimer boasts of a ensemble cast that includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Gary Oldman, Robert Downey Jr, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz and Michael Angarano among others.

Oppenheimer is based on the biographical novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006.

Oppenheimer premieres in theatres on 21 July 2023, clashing with Greta Gerwig's Barbie.