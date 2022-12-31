Television broadcaster, news anchor Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, one of American television's most prominent interviewers and the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, has died at 93, ABC News reported on Friday.
Barbara Walters, one of American television's most prominent interviewers and the first woman to anchor an evening news broadcast, has died at 93, ABC News reported on Friday.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.