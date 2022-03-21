Telegu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri passes away in car accident

Popular Telegu actor and social media influencer Gayathri, whose real name is Dolly D Cruz, has passed away in a tragic car accident.

Reportedly, her friend Rathor was driving the car when they met the accident on their way home after celebrating Holi on Friday.

The car lost control and rammed a divider near Gachibowli in Hyderabad, Indian media reported.

The 26-year-old actor and a pedestrian died on the spot while her friend survived and now is being treated in a hospital.

The 38-year-old woman was crushed under the wheels of the car.

Gayathri rose to fame with her Youtube Channel "Jalsa Rayudu." Later on, she was starred in the web series "Madam Sir Madam Anthe."