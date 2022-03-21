Telegu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri passes away in car accident

Splash

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:16 pm

Related News

Telegu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri passes away in car accident

Gayathri rose to fame with her Youtube Channel “Jalsa Rayudu.” Later on, she was starred in the web series “Madam Sir Madam Anthe"

TBS Report
21 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:16 pm
Telegu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri. Photo: Collected
Telegu actor Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri. Photo: Collected

Popular Telegu actor and social media influencer Gayathri, whose real name is Dolly D Cruz, has passed away in a tragic car accident.

Reportedly, her friend Rathor was driving the car when they met the accident on their way home after celebrating Holi on Friday.

The car lost control and rammed a divider near Gachibowli in Hyderabad, Indian media reported.

The 26-year-old actor and a pedestrian died on the spot while her friend survived and now is being treated in a hospital.

The 38-year-old woman was crushed under the wheels of the car.

Gayathri rose to fame with her Youtube Channel "Jalsa Rayudu." Later on, she was starred in the web series "Madam Sir Madam Anthe."

car accident / Actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

54m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh