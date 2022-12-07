Teenager Tapur stuns in debut playing a married woman

Only 16 years old, Rodela Tapur made her acting debut as a film star for the movie 'Deshantor', an adaptation of Nirmalendu Goon novel, directed by Ashutosh Sujon. The film released on 11 November. Tapur plays the role of an adored daughter who is married off at a young age and moves in with her in-laws.

Tapur is the daughter of renowned actress Golam Farida Chanda and playwright/director Satirtha Rahman Rubel. Growing up in a cultured environment, she has been working in the entertainment industry since her childhood under the guidance of her parents and by her own initiative.

Tapur received a lot of praise from audiences, critics and a number of members of the Bangladesh Film Censor Board for taking on such a challenging role at such a young age.

"I was extremely nervous when I first received the offer to star in the movie, especially because the story explores the hardships of the Partition. I also had to speak in the dialect of Netrokona, and that was also quite challenging. But I received a lot of encouragement and support from everyone, especially my parents and director," said Tapur. "Not only did I memorise the lines for my role, I also memorised lines of other characters. That is why I knew the entire story of the film, and the acting became much simpler."

Tapur had to play the role of an underaged bride, wife and homemaker; a role she found to be quite challenging. She was also quite hesitant before taking on such a character as well. Tapur is yet to graduate from school, and she was not sure how to assimilate herself with such heavy concepts.

However, she always had parents by her side, they followed her like a shadow during the shoot.

"I have not paid much thought about getting married, starting a family, or becoming a wife. I told my parents and the director about this, but they assured me that I had nothing to worry about. After the filming was complete, I still could not believe that I handled such a challenging role."

Tapur is presently studying at Graham's Homes in Darjeeling, India. She will sit for her secondary school certificate examinations in March of next year.

Tapur first began acting at the age of seven. She was offered a role in a film directed by Afsana Mimi, but she opted to make her acting debut in the drama 'Kholosh', directed by her father. She later starred in dramas by Matia Banu Shuku and Chayanika Chowdhury, and also was featured in a number of tv commercials.

Three new movies are currently interested in casting the young actress. However, Tapur is only focused on her exams right now. She will return to acting after March of next year.