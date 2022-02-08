Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Splash

British actor Hannah Waddingham, best known for her Emmy Award-winning role in comedy series Ted Lasso, has paid tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday

Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected
Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. Photo: Collected

Lata Mangeshkar's fame and popularity spanned the globe, not just India. Over her almost-eight-decade-long career, the singer won fans across the world. After her death on Sunday, many foreign fans paid tributes to the legendary singer. Among them is British actress Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role in Ted Lasso.

Hannah took to her Twitter on Monday to share a tweet remembering the late singer. "Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar. The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird." She added a heart and praying hands emoji.

Hannah's tweet saw some appreciation from her Indian fans, who were pleasantly surprised at a Western actor taking note of Lata's death. "My respect for you just grew, dear Hannah. As an Indian it means a lot that others are acknowledging this GOAT," wrote one fan in response to Hannah's tweet. Another replied, "I heart you for this tweet. Not many actors and actresses in the Western Hemisphere knew what a legend #LataMangeshkar was to Bollywood."

The 47-year-old actor has had a long career in films and TV, having worked in projects like Les Misérables, Krypton, and as Septa Unella in the Game of Thrones. But her most recognisable work has been as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso, for which she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021.

Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 due to post-Covid complications. She suffered a multiple organ failure on Saturday night. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last month after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

The singer was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Apart from several Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, her funeral was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

