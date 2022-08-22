Teaser dropped for Salman Khan featuring Telugu film 'Godfather'

The first teaser for Chiranjeevi's God Father is out and he's even more menacing than ever. The teaser shows how the God Father is a towering figure wherever he sets foot and no one can ignore his undeniable swagger.

The teaser begins with a backgrounder on how the God Father's whereabouts were not known for 20 years but he came back into the scene six years ago and the general public could not be happier. However, Nayanthara is certainly not a fan as she hopes for anything but his return.

Chiranjeevi's face is finally revealed as he beats up thugs and uses them for sitting stools. Politicians want him dead and police wants him caught but they can keep dreaming because he the world's biggest don has the support of the world's biggest bhai, Salman Khan. The Bollywood stars calls himself his younger brother and hopes he's not forgotten him as he makes an explosive entry on a bike and later, together in a bad, CGI-infested scene as a car breaks through a wall.

Video of God Father Teaser | Megastar Chiranjeevi | Salman Khan | Mohan Raja | Thaman S | R B Choudary

A remake of Malayalam film Lucifer, Chiranjeevi takes on Mohanlal's role. Salman will be seen essaying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran in Godfather and Nayanthara takes on Manju Warrier's role. The film is directed by Mohan Raja, will mark Salman's first appearance in a Telugu film. It will release on October 5.

At the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer launch event, Aamir Khan asked why Chiranjeevi didn't approach him for a role in his film Godfather and went with Salman Khan instead. "The character didn't need someone with heart and brain, but needed someone for their physicality, and that's why we went with Salman," said Chiranjeevi, bursting out into laughter.