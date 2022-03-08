TBS Picks: Films celebrating womanhood to binge today

Cinema can be a vital tool to spread awareness among people. There are certain films and shows which spread awareness by giving light to the issues faced by women all around the world. While some inspirational shows has strong female characters in lead who fights against all odds to bring their success or give justice to others.

Here's comes the list of powerful shows which you can watch this women's day

The versatile list includes Female centric Bangla, English, Hindi and animated films.

Bangla Film

Hangor Nodi Grened (1997)

The Chashi Nazrul Islam directorial adapted from Selina Hossain's book of the same name follows a patriotic woman who dedicates her only son's life to the service of her country during a war

Palabi Kothae (1997)

Bangladeshi feminist Comedy film starring Shabana, Humayun Faridi, Suborna Mustafa chronicles how women belonging to different class units to overthrow their pervert boss.

Guerrilla (2011)

After losing her husband in Operation Searchlight, Bilkis Banu, played by Jaya Ahsan, decides join the guerilla movement.

No Dorai (2019)

The film set in Cox Bazaar follows Ayesha's, played by Ayesha's, played by Sunerah Binte Kamal, dream to become a surfer. Sunerah received Best Actress in the lead role award (female) for the film.

Rehanna Mariyam Noor (2021)

The film receiving standing Ovation follows the struggle of a medical college professor Rehana, played by Azmeri Haque Badhon, in a patriarchal society and how she fights to ensure justice for one of her students who is abused by a male professor.

English Films

Thelma and Louise (1991)

The film the power of female friendship. In this 1991 classic a housewife Thelma goes on a short trip with her pal Louise, an independent waitress. But the things turn upside down as Louise kills a man who tries to rape her bestie.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The film follows a young aspiring journalist Andrea (Anna Hathaway) comes to New York and becomes assistant of one of the most ruthless Magazine editors Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep).

Legally blond (2001)

When Elle's boyfriend, who aspires to be a politician and join Harward law school, dumps her to date a smarter woman; Elle gets enrolled in Harward to teach him a lesson.

Pitch perfect (2012)

The female centric film follows the Beca, a college fresher played by Anna Kendrick, who reluctantly joins an all-girls 'A cappella' group and later brings freshness into their repertoire. The third installment of the film was released in 2017.

Spy (2015)

The comic action thriller follows CIA analyst Susan Cooper, played by Melissa McCarthywho volunteers to be a spy.

Hindi Films

English Vinglish:

English Vinglish follows a house wife Shashi Godbole, played by Sridevi, who is looked down upon for by her daughter for not being able to speak in English. Despite dedicating her life for her family she didn't receive enough respect from her family. Shashi then stands for herself and learn English during her US trip to attend niece's wedding. The common house wife Shashi's inspirational journey can be a good choice to watch today.

Queen

Just a before the wedding day, Rani's, played by Kangana Ranaut, would be groom reveals that he is not interested to marry her. Young small town girl then goes to her honeymoon alone. During her solo trip she discovers a new world in Paris and makes new friends. She returns to her native as a strong person who has a full control over her life.

Pink

The movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Kulkarni among others gives a strong message. When a woman says "No" it means "No" regardless her choice of attires or lifestyle.

Kahani

The movie filled with twists and turns follows the quest of a pregnant woman, played by Vidya Balan, to find her missing husband.

Mary Kom

The film chronicles the life of Indian Boxer Mary Kom who decides to peruse boxing carrier despite her father's disapproval.

Animation

Mulan:

Mulan film breaks the orthodox gender barrier.

Young and confident girl Mulan disguises herself as a man to take part in the war instead of her old and physically challenged father.

Brave

The story follows Merida, an independent archer, in her journey to reverse a curse. The curse was unleased as Merida disobeys an ancient custom.

Moana

The animation follows Moana, a curious young damsel who solves her own distress with the help of any prince charming.

Frozen

The animation follows Princesses Elsa and Anna who are strong female characters with unique flaws of their own. The story of Frozen celebrates sisterhood.

Raya And the Last Dragon

The animation follows Raya, a strong female warrior who is on a quest to find the last legendary dragon.