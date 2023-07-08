Taylors reunite in I Can See You

Taylor Swift has released the latest music video from her Speak Now (Taylor's Version) album. Titled 'I Can See You,' the song is one of the four new ones from 'The Vault.'

One big surprise that no one saw coming was the inclusion of another Taylor in the music video – Taylor Lautner, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend.

The video, directed and written by Taylor herself, also stars Joey King. It shows the singer trapped in a vault as Joey and Taylor try to rescue her. Taylor is wearing a dress and her hair in a fashion similar to her Speak Now era.

She even shared details about the video on Instagram. "WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally, the I Can See You video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. So proud of this one," she wrote.

Taylor Swift's Speak Now served as a close document of her nascent fame and future career ambitions, and now, 13 years on, it's back. Speak Now (Taylor's Version), released Friday, is the third release of the six albums Swift plans to re-record. The Taylor's Version albums represent Swift's effort to control her own songs and how they're used — a fitting ethos for Speak Now, a record built exclusively of her own voice.

