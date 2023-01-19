Taylor Swift’s single 'Anti-Hero' tops the Billboard Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks

Taylor Swift's single 'Anti-Hero' tops the Billboard Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks

'Anti-Hero' has officially become Taylor Swift's biggest single until now. It has been on the Billboard Hot 100 now for eight non-consecutive weeks. Previously, her own song 'Blank Space' did that for seven straight weeks in 2014. 

"What on earth — I love you guys," Swift wrote to fans, reposting the Billboard news.

Nine of her songs reached No 1 since 2012. 'Shake It Off' remained No 1 for four weeks, 'Look What You Made Me Do' and 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together for three weeks each and 'All Too Well' (Taylor's Version), 'Willow', 'Cardigan' and 'Bad Blood' for one week each.

