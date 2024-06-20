Taylor Swift's private Jet vandalised at Stansted Airport in London

On right a picture of Taylor Swift's plane right after being vandalised. Photo: Hindustan Times

Swift's private jet became an unwitting target in a London airport protest. Eco-activists from the group Just Stop Oil doused several private jets with orange paint, with Swift's plane reportedly among those present at the moment.

The Cruel Summer singer's jet was believed to have just landed hours before the "second anti-fossil fuels protest," took shape.

Taylor Swift's name has been added to an expanding roster of stars under scrutiny for their use of private jets. As concerns over carbon emissions mount, leading to widespread worry about increasing global warming, her Eras Tour jet consumption has reportedly riled up climate activists.

Jennifer Kowalski and Cole Macdonald, the two Just Stop Oil eco-activists, are believed to have targeted multiple private jets at London's Stansted Airport. This happened shortly after the pop star's plane touched down there before her concert tour.

The event happened around 5 am and involved two activists breaking into the airfield by cutting through the fence and marking the planes orange with fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

A video shared by the activists shows them entering the airfield by cutting through the fence. The activists claim, "Two Just Stop Oil supporters have painted multiple private jets on the airfield where Taylor Swift's jet landed mere hours before." While it's unclear whether her plane was also painted orange, the protesters shared pictures from the incident alongside their statement.

This isn't the first time high-profile figures have faced backlash for their regular use of private aircraft. Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more have all been targets of criticism for their frequent private jet travel. However, in Swift's case, her constant touring schedule from one stop to another has made her the top target.

The 14-time Grammy winner is scheduled to play next at Wembley Stadium on Friday.