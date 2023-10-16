Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film breaks records, expected to earn $95-97M on opening weekend

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:12 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film breaks records, expected to earn $95-97M on opening weekend

Swift's film became the highest-grossing concert film in domestic box office history, surpassing 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never'.

Hindustan Times
16 October, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2023, 05:12 pm
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift, the pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits, has once again proven her immense popularity, this time on the big screen. Swift's concert film, "The Eras Tour," burst into theatres with an estimated $95million to $97million earnings in its opening weekend, marking a groundbreaking achievement in the world of concert films.

While traditional box office comparisons were challenging due to the film's unique release schedule, Swift's movie surpassed all expectations. "It's such a unique achievement because we're talking about a tentpole-level opening that didn't exist on the planning calendar a few months ago," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro.

Swift's film, showcasing her globe-spanning stadium show, became the highest-grossing concert film in domestic box office history, surpassing the entire run of "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never" in 2011. This remarkable feat, accomplished with minimal promotion, signifies the devotion of Swift's fan base and her ability to create buzz even in unconventional cinema formats.

Released exclusively on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, "The Eras Tour" provided a unique theatre experience, encouraging audiences to sing, dance, and capture the excitement within the theatre. With a favourable "A+" CinemaScore from viewers, many fans are expected to return for multiple viewings, adding to the film's extraordinary success.

Swift's partnership with AMC Theatres, the world's largest cinema chain, allowed her to self-produce and distribute the film independently, ensuring a significant portion of ticket sales contributed to her earnings. The film's numerically loaded ticket prices, coupled with its limited screening schedule, contributed to its financial success, offering audiences a special and immersive concert experience.

Despite the challenges faced by the entertainment industry, Swift's "The Eras Tour" has become a cultural phenomenon, leading to the rescheduling of other movie releases to avoid direct competition. The film's impact on the box office landscape highlights the enduring influence of Swift and her ability to captivate audiences across various mediums.

As the film industry navigates unprecedented territory, Swift's concert film stands as a testament to her unparalleled popularity and the unwavering support of her fans, ensuring her reign as the queen of both music and the box office. Swift's "The Eras Tour" has not just set records; it has rewritten the rules of concert films, leaving an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

 

Taylor Swift / Taylor Swift concert / Taylor Eras Tour / Eras Tour movie / Music / pop-stars

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If convicted of sedition under India&#039;s draconian sedition law, the Booker prize-winning Indian novelist Arundhati Roy could face punishment ranging from a fine to life imprisonment. Photo: AFP

Why treason and sedition cases are often not what they seem

13h | Panorama
Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

Dressed in new attire: RMG exporters in the local fashion scene

13h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Flavours of the World Cup (P.2)

14h | Food
Sketch: Touseful Islam

Thus spoke Nietzsche: Meeting beyond good and evil

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

24m | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

2h | TBS World
Chattogram Parkour boys

Chattogram Parkour boys

1h | TBS Stories
Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

Why are Israel and the United States preparing for a major war?

6h | TBS World