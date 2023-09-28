Taylor Swift's Eras concert tour film gets worldwide theater release

Splash

Reuters
28 September, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 10:58 am

Related News

Taylor Swift's Eras concert tour film gets worldwide theater release

Reuters
28 September, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 10:58 am
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift, a pop star known for shattering records, announced on Tuesday her documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will be screening worldwide.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide ... " the "Anti-Hero" singer wrote on the social media platform Instagram.

"Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

Previously, Swift had said the movie, called "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," would only be released in North America.

The singer's film provides movie theater chains such as AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), Cineplex (CGX.TO) and Cinemark (CNK.N) with a high-profile title to help fill gaps caused by the actors' and writers' strikes in Hollywood.

Swift's film is expected to collect between $96 million and $145 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to projections from Box Office Pro.

Demand for the 12-time Grammy winner's "Eras" film rivaled the high interest garnered by large blockbuster franchises, including Walt Disney's Marvel and Star Wars.

Adult tickets for Swift's documentary cost $19.89 each, a nod to Swift's "1989" album. Children's tickets will cost $13.13, a reference to the singer embracing 13 as her lucky number.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Swift announced her Eras Tour— 53 shows played in stadiums across the United States. The tour later expanded to include 78 international dates.

Taylor Swift / Taylor Swift concert / Eras Tour

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS