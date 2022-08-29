Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Splash

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 12:20 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Called "Midnights," the album will tell the stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," the singer said in a Twitter post after her win

Reuters
29 August, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 12:20 pm
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Video of the Year for “All Too Well” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., 28 August, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Taylor Swift accepts the award for Video of the Year for “All Too Well” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., 28 August, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Taylor Swift won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well" and made a surprise announcement of a new album coming in October.

The singer thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as she accepted the honor, the 14th VMA of her career. "All Too Well" is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," Swift said, before revealing that she will release her next album on 21 Oct.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., 28 August, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., 28 August, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Called "Midnights," the album will tell the stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," the singer said in a Twitter post after her win.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., 28 August, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., 28 August, 2022. Photo: Reuters

Also at the VMAs, Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was named artist of the year and was handed his Moon Person statue at New York's Yankee Stadium, where he was playing a concert to a sold-out crowd.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, singer of hits "Breakfast" and "Boyfriend," was named best new artist. "This year has been so wild," she said, and dedicated her award "to all the queer kids out there."

Other winners included Harry Styles, who received the album of the year trophy for "Harry's House" and accepted via video from nearby Madison Square Garden, where he was about to perform.

Actor Johnny Depp, who had been shunned by the entertainment business during a defamation fight with ex-wife Amber Heard, appeared briefly throughout the show, his face digitally inserted inside the helmet of a floating astronaut.

"I need the work," joked the actor.

Nicki Minaj was celebrated with the Video Vanguard award for her career of hits. The singer performed a medley of "Anaconda," "Super Bass" and other songs before paying tribute to artists who inspired her.

"I wish that Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were here," Minaj said. "I wish that people understood what they meant, what they were going through (and) took mental health seriously."

Snoop Dogg and Eminem rapped "From the D 2 the LBC" as animated images inside "Otherside," an upcoming metaverse platform from NFT and cryptocurrency company Yuga Labs.

Other performers included K-pop band Blackpink and global icon honoree the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were introduced by comedians Cheech and Chong.

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow won best collaboration for "Industry Baby."

The show opened with Harlow singing "First Class", dressed as a flight attendant on a plane, before entering the arena to join former Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie to perform "Glamorous."

Lizzo, dressed in a Barbie-pink outfit and combat boots, followed with "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." The plus-sized singer later won an award for "About Damn Time" and told the crowd she would not use the stage to "clap back" at critics.

"Because I'm winning!" she exclaimed.

Taylor Swift / MTV video award / album / Midnights / All too Well / MTV's annual Video Music Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

16m | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

46m | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

1h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shalban-Mainamati traders in crisis due to unplanned housing, commodity price hike

Shalban-Mainamati traders in crisis due to unplanned housing, commodity price hike

1h | Videos
Mama Plaza, the go to place for JU students on occasions

Mama Plaza, the go to place for JU students on occasions

1h | Videos
How long we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long we have to wait for National Education Policy?

2h | Videos
Misery of Tea workers

Misery of Tea workers

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily