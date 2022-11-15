Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 01:26 pm

Taylor Swift receives the award for the Best Video during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo: Reuters
Taylor Swift receives the award for the Best Video during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo: Reuters

Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best video for her 10-minute 'All Too Well'.

The event, broadcast on MTV from Duesseldorf in western Germany, honoured musicians from Brazil to South Korea.

"I felt like I learned so much about how making film can be a natural extension of my storytelling," Swift said as she accepted the long form video award.

In All Too Well, Swift draws inspiration from 1970s Hollywood and recounts a fraying romantic relationship that disintegrates, leaving behind only a scarf and memories.

"It was rare, I was there, I remember it all too well," Swift sings.

