Taylor Swift surpasses Michael Jackson's record for highest-grossing concert film of all time

Taylor Swift may not have won a Golden Globe for her Eras Tour film, but she has made history nonetheless.

Ahead of the 34-year-old's red carpet appearance at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour secured its spot as the highest-grossing concert and documentary film of all time. Swift achieved this incredible feat after her global box office hit film dethroned Michael Jackson's This Is It, which previously held the record.

Just in time for Swift's arrival at the Golden Globes, AMC Theatres' CEO Adam Aron announced on X, formerly Twitter, "Now at $261.6 million globally, AMC's first ever released film, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR just became the highest grossing concert film & highest grossing documentary film of all time. AMC sends our congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for being so remarkable."

On Sunday, The Eras Tour raked in a total of $261.6 million worldwide, including north of $180 million in North America. With the latest figures, Swift's concert film surpassed The King of Pop's This Is It's total global tally of $261.2 million.

In a statement for AMC, Aron said, "On behalf of all of us at AMC Theatres, I send my congratulations and eternal gratitude to Taylor Swift for her remarkable and record-setting box office performance."

"Her spectacular performance delighted fans around the world and serves as another strong reminder about the power of extraordinary filmmaking and magic of movie theaters," he added.