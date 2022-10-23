Taylor Swift reveals late-night musings on pop album 'Midnights'

23 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:13 am

Taylor Swift reveals late-night musings on pop album 'Midnights'

23 October, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 09:13 am
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift returned to pop on Friday with the debut of her tenth studio album, a record called 'Midnights' inspired by her late-night thoughts, and she also released a video of her 'nightmare scenarios' in the genre of a horror flick.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter described the 13-track Midnights as "a collage of intensity, highs and lows and ebbs and flows."

"Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, terrifying, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely. Just like Midnights," Swift wrote on Instagram.

The first single from Midnights, called 'Anti-Hero', was released with a video starring Swift as a woman alone at night in a 1970s home invaded by ghosts. She later appears in a coffin at her own funeral.

"Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time," Swift said about the video.

Another song, 'Snow On The Beach', featured backing vocals by Lana Del Rey, a singer Swift said she had long admired. 'Lavender Haze', was inspired by a term Swift said she first heard on television series 'Mad Men' about being in love.

The 'Shake It Off' and 'Bad Blood' singer, who has won 11 Grammys during her career, also revealed on Instagram overnight that she was releasing seven additional songs that did not make it onto the new record.

 

Taylor Swift

