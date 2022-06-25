Taylor Swift releases haunting new song 'Carolina'

Three months after first hearing the song in the trailer for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor Swift finally released the full length ballad 'Carolina' on Friday.

The 11-time Grammy winner wrote and produced the track with her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner.

The song is about a girl secretly going around several locales without being observed, which is similar to the narrative of the movie. Where the Crawdads Sing, directed by Olivia Newman and also starring Taylor John Smith and David Strathairn, hits theaters 15 July.