Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards

Splash

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:10 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift racks up trophies at MTV's Video Music Awards

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 12:10 pm
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year Award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Pop superstar Taylor Swift dominated MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Tuesday, adding nine trophies to her collection as she claimed the top prize for her smash hit song "Anti-Hero".

The first single from Swift's 2022 "Midnights" album, "Anti-Hero" depicts a litany of insecurities with a chorus declaring: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

"This is unbelievable," the singer, on a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, said on stage as she held the Moon Person statuette for video of the year. "The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

It was the second straight win for Swift in the video of the year category. Last year, she won the prize for her 10-minute version of breakup song "All Too Well".

 

Top News

Taylor Swift / VMAs / Award ceremony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

15m | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

3h | Panorama
No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

5m | TBS Stories
How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

1h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

16h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

15h | TBS Today