Taylor Swift joins world's richest on Forbes billionaire list

American pop star Taylor Swift has joined Elon Musk as ranking among the world's wealthiest people in the Forbes World's Billionaires List, reports BBC.

Swift entered the Forbes list for the first time with $1.1 billion, along with Sam Altman, creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT on $1 billion.

LVMH French luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault and his family topped the chart with an estimated $233 billion.

Forbes said there were a record 2,781 billionaires for 2024.

The figure is 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021. Forbes added the elite were richer than ever - with a collective wealth of $14.2 trillion.

Singer-songwriter Swift entered the rich list after achieving megastar status. She stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards, becoming the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times.

Her album 1989 (Taylor's Version) was also the best-selling vinyl LP of last year.

When it comes to the top 10 richest people on earth, eight listed were from the US - six of whom had made their money in technology industries.

After Frenchman Arnault and his family, Musk, the owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), is listed second, with an estimated net worth of $195billion.

He is followed in third by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Geographically, the US still has more billionaires than any other country, with a record 813 on the list. China remains second, followed by India.