Taylor Swift joins world's richest on Forbes billionaire list

Splash

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:09 am

Related News

Taylor Swift joins world's richest on Forbes billionaire list

Forbes said there were a record 2,781 billionaires for 2024.

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:09 am
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift. Photo: Collected

American pop star Taylor Swift has joined Elon Musk as ranking among the world's wealthiest people in the Forbes World's Billionaires List, reports BBC.

Swift entered the Forbes list for the first time with $1.1 billion, along with Sam Altman, creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT on $1 billion.

LVMH French luxury goods titan Bernard Arnault and his family topped the chart with an estimated $233 billion.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Forbes said there were a record 2,781 billionaires for 2024.

The figure is 141 more than last year and 26 more than the previous record set in 2021. Forbes added the elite were richer than ever - with a collective wealth of $14.2 trillion.

Singer-songwriter Swift entered the rich list after achieving megastar status. She stole the show at this year's Grammy Awards, becoming the first performer to win the prize for album of the year four times.

Her album 1989 (Taylor's Version) was also the best-selling vinyl LP of last year.

When it comes to the top 10 richest people on earth, eight listed were from the US - six of whom had made their money in technology industries.

After Frenchman Arnault and his family, Musk, the owner of Tesla and X (formerly Twitter), is listed second, with an estimated net worth of $195billion.

He is followed in third by Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.

Geographically, the US still has more billionaires than any other country, with a record 813 on the list. China remains second, followed by India.

World+Biz

Taylor Swift / Forbes / billionaire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Liverpool&#039;s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah is among the several players fasting during Ramadan. Photo: AFP

Balancing faith and sports: How players fast during Ramadan

5h | Features
The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

10h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

15h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

2h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

4h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

6h | Videos
How China wants to beat the US

How China wants to beat the US

4h | Videos