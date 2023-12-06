Taylor Swift joins Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey in Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023

Splash

Hindustan Times
06 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 12:28 pm

Taylor Swift joins Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey in Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women 2023

America's favourite pop star has now joined fellow entertainers Beyonce and Oprah on Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women 2023

Hindustan Times
06 December, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 12:28 pm
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected

Forbes released its 20th annual ranking of the World's Most Powerful Women and this list is commendable. With CEOs, entertainers, politicians, philanthropists and policymakers, it includes the best idols for women out there.

America's favourite pop star, Taylor Swift, has now joined fellow entertainers Beyonce and Oprah on the Forbes list of World's Most Powerful Women 2023.

Taylor has soared quite high this year as compared to her No. 79 ranking in 2022. In the 2023 list, Taylor is among the top 5 most powerful women in the world, with her ranking being 5.

She is joined by fellow entertainer, Beyonce at 36 and popular show host, Oprah Winfrey at 31.

