Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest

Splash

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 12:31 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez lead star line-up at Tribeca filmfest

Lopez herself is scheduled to attend the screening of “Halftime”, a film about the singer and actor's career which kicks off the 20-year-old annual event

Reuters
07 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 12:31 pm
Cast member Jennifer Lopez attends a special screening of the film &quot;Marry Me&quot; at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, U.S., 8 February, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Cast member Jennifer Lopez attends a special screening of the film "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, U.S., 8 February, 2022. Photo: Reuters

A Jennifer Lopez documentary, a "Heat" reunion and a talk with chart-topper Taylor Swift are among the highlights of this year's Tribeca Film Festival which opens in New York on Wednesday.

Lopez herself is scheduled to attend the screening of "Halftime", a film about the singer and actor's career which kicks off the 20-year-old annual event.

Further down the program, festival co-founder Robert De Niro will reunite with his "Heat" co-star Al Pacino and director Michael Mann to celebrate the 1995 crime drama's place in film history.

"It was a movie I worked hard on. Michael Mann is a very particular director. He wants things done a certain way and rightfully so ... and that's what makes the movie special," De Niro told Reuters.

Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to attend the &quot;All Too Well&quot; New York Premiere in New York City, New York, U.S., 12 November, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to attend the "All Too Well" New York Premiere in New York City, New York, U.S., 12 November, 2021. Photo: Reuters

"I'm happy to share it with the festival audience and to get a few of us together."

Rapper Lil Baby will take the stage after the premiere of his movie "Untrapped", as will Machine Gun Kelly after the screening of his feature film "Taurus".

Swift, former tennis champion John McEnroe and civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton will all be discussing their own films at Tribeca Talks events.

The June 8-19 festival will screen some 110 feature films from 40 countries, including documentaries on abortion, reparations, and freedom of the press.

"We curate a lot of our films with an eye towards the larger audience," co-founder Jane Rosenthal told Reuters.

"You might learn something that you wouldn't if you're just watching talk TV and people are yelling at each other. So, it gives an audience an opportunity to listen and see a point of view in a different way."

Jennifer Lopez / Taylor Swift / Tribeca filmfest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

3h | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

5h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

6h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

6h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

6h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata