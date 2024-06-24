Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce out on stage during Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to the Eras Tour. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce to the Eras Tour. Photo: Collected

Travis Kelce has been making headlines this offseason, frequently attending his girlfriend Taylor Swift's sold-out concerts around the world following his Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

On Sunday (24 June), fans at Wembley Stadium in London were stunned when Kelce appeared on stage during Swift's performance, reports Sports Yahoo. 

Dressed in a black top hat and tailcoat, Kelce joined the dancers right before Swift performed "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Kelce even carried Swift to a couch on stage during a transition, assisting her with a brief costume change while playfully fanning her and engaging with the audience. 

The crowd erupted in excitement as they realised what was happening.

Kelce had already been seen in London accompanying Swift for her earlier shows, alongside numerous other celebrities. The couple even met with Prince William and his two children during Swift's concert on Saturday.

Swift's Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 in the United States, is scheduled to conclude in December. She is set to perform in Dublin, Ireland, next weekend and will return to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

