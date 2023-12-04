Taylor Swift becomes first living musician to have 5 albums in top 10 on Billboard

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift becomes first living musician to have 5 albums in top 10 on Billboard

The top 10 included Taylor’s albums 1989 (Taylor's Version) on top, Midnights in third place; Folklore in fifth place; Lover in sixth place and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in 10th place

Hindustan Times
04 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 01:41 pm
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Taylor Swift became the first living musical artist in history to have as many as five albums simultaneously in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. 

In August 1963, the chart was combined into a single list of mono and stereo albums. 

The 33-year-old singer became the first-ever living performer to bag this achievement after that. The top 10 included Taylor's albums 1989 (Taylor's Version) on top, Midnights in third place; Folklore in fifth place; Lover in sixth place and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in 10th place.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

1989 (Taylor's Version) was on the chart's top for the third overall week after initially debuting on top in the week of November 11. It remained in the position for the November 18 week. For the next two weeks, it featured in the second spot on the chart. It returned to the top spot this week. 13 of Taylor's albums, in total, have spent as many as 66 weeks in the number one spot.

Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) album sales this year broke the record that was set with the release of the original version in 2014. According to Billboard, 1989 (Taylor's Version) also became the biggest debut of any album. This was determined based on unit sales, since Adele's 25 in 2015.

When the re-recorded album dropped, Taylor wrote on Instagram, "I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic you would sprinkle on my life for so long."

"This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark," she added. "I present to you, with gratitude and wild wonder, my version of 1989. It's been waiting for you. Taylor."

 

Taylor Swift / Taylor Swift 1989 / Pop-star / music album / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

7h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

22h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

42m | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

Poultry farmers face crisis as rising feed prices outpace production cost

7m | TBS Economy
Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

18h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

17h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

6h | TBS SPORTS