Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour launch on OTT

Splash

Hindustan Times
08 February, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 12:38 pm

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour launch on OTT

After getting massive responses, Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' is all set to begin its OTT journey.

Hindustan Times
08 February, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 12:38 pm
Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert.
Taylor Swift performing at her Eras Tour concert.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), a documentary film on her ongoing concert tour, will stream on OTT platform Disney and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor shared a post which she captioned, "This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I'm thrilled to let you know I've found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus. For the first time, we'll be showing the entire concert (including "cardigan", plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I'm calling it, huge shock, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)". Available starting March 15 which is actually very."

The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) to stream online: How and where to watch

The newly expanded version of 'The Eras Tour' will hit Disney worldwide on 15 March 2024.

Among the bonus songs included on the streamer will be 'Cardigan,' from Swift's 2020 album 'Folklore', as per Variety.

Disney in a post on X said the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" will feature "Cardigan" and four additional acoustic songs... but that didn't reveal what the songs are either.

Based on Variety's analysis of Swift's three shows at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium that were shot for the concert film but not included in the original cut, those are likely the four acoustic "surprise songs" she performed: "Death by a Thousand Cuts," "Maroon," "You Are in Love" and "I Can See You." ("No Body, No Crime" featuring Haim also has not been in either the theatrical or digital release of the film, but that wasn't an acoustic version.)

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' pulled in USD 261.7 million at the global box office after its Oct. 13 wide theatrical debut -- making it the highest-grossing concert film to date. The film was shot at the first three L.A. shows of the superstar's Eras tour from Aug. 3-5, 2023, and clocked in with a 2-hour-and-45-minute runtime, which meant five songs from the regular setlist were omitted, reported Variety.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently announced her new album 'The Tortured Poets Department' which will be out on April 19.

