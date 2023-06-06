Taylor Swift and Matt Healy reportedly break up

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy have called it quits, as reported by TMZ. The two musicians hadn't publicly confirmed their relationship but seemed romantically involved.

Taylor Swift recently ended her 6 year-long relationship with Joe Alwyn. Soon after, Matt Healy was spotted at all the Nashville concerts that followed. Since then, the two have spotted together numerous times and seemed inseparable.

But this whirlwind of a romance might have been doomed from the start. According to Elle, a source revealed that the two weren't serious. Taylor was still adjusting to life without Joe and isn't ready to commit.

From what can be gleaned from Elle's source, it seems Taylor Swift and Matt Healy parted amicably. The two realised that they weren't compatible and decided to part ways.

However, TMZ believes otherwise. In his concert last weekend, Matt Healy kissed a security guard. This stunt was typical of the singer. He had often kissed random concertgoers while performing in the past. But it was assumed that this would stop for the duration of his relationship.

The two have known each other since 2014 and had previously sparked dating rumours. But Healy was quick to shut them down and said that it would be "emasculating" to date Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's fans have criticised the relationship since the beginning. The Swifties' never approved of Healy's controversial past. His comments have often been racist, Islamophobic, and antisemitic. But the singer apologised and insisted that he was simply joking. Many people expressed their disappointment when Swift and Healy started dating.

But now that the two have called it quits, Swifties are celebrating. Exclamations of "we're free" and "everyone cheered" are some of the reactions this break-up has induced.