Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy spark dating rumours

Splash

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 02:28 pm

Related News

Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy spark dating rumours

A month after her break-up with actor Joe Alwyn was announced, reports claim that Taylor Swift is now dating Matty Healy.

Hindustan Times
04 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2023, 02:28 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

It is being reported that Taylor is dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, and will soon go public with her relationship.

According to a report by The Sun, sources claimed that the Lavender Haze singer is dating the 1975 frontman Matty Healy and is also ready to go public this weekend during the ongoing Eras Tour. 

The source said, "She and Matty are madly in love. It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn't work out. Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February. 

"Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it's been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again. But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another's jobs better than anyone and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away. Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She's told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour."

Currently, Taylor is traveling to cities for her Eras Tour. It includes 52 stops in 20 cities. Taylor released her tenth studio album, Midnights, in October last year. After Midnights was unveiled, Taylor released seven additional songs in her surprise 3 am Edition of the album. Ahead of the tour, Taylor had also surprised her fans by dropping four new songs.

 

Taylor Swift / Matty Healy / The 1975

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Nahid Dipa: The woman putting menstrual cups on the map in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Photo: Intiaz Mahmud

Conquering thyself: A solo climb of Mount Pisang

6h | Explorer
Sanjoy Barua Chowdhury. Sketch: TBS

Buddha Purnima: A day for self-contemplation and unwavering kindness

6h | Thoughts
How to bring tech giants under taxation

How to bring tech giants under taxation

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

Writers' strike in Hollywood threatens to cost billions of dollars again

2h | TBS Entertainment
400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

400 to 500 crore taka’s mango production

21h | TBS Stories
China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

23h | TBS World
How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

How bachelor survives in Dhaka by crossing the barrier of house rent

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022