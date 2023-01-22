Tarin and Mamo face to face in new feature film on Deepto Play

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 12:08 pm

Tarin and Mamo face to face in new feature film on Deepto Play

Actors Tarin Jahan and Zakia Bari Mamo both have theater backgrounds. They do, however, have a ton of experience in other fields. We all know that OTT platforms have been popular in Bangladesh recently, and Tarin and Mamo are no strangers to the medium too.

The duo recently appeared in the OTT feature film 'Sahsika-2,'. Based on a plot and production by Kazi Zahin Hasan, it was written by Ahmed Heerak and Nasimul Hasan, and it was directed by Zibran Tanvir. Shahiduzzaman Selim, Shyamal Mawla and others have played supporting roles in the movie as well. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform Deepto Play by the end of this month.

The plot of Sahsika-2 revolves around a certain woman. The narrative throws light on a subject that is common in modern society but something that few people actually wish to discuss.

Speaking about the movie, Mamo said, "Sometimes it's the story that makes acting enjoyable and that's true for this movie as well. The moment I got my hands on the cript, I started to connect and make myself as one with the character. After having wrapped up shooting, I feel it was the right decision to work on this movie. I hope that the audience will enjoy this."
 

