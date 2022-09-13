Tanzila battles gender stereotypes on and off the football field as 'Icchedana' returns

Splash

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:57 pm

Related News

Tanzila battles gender stereotypes on and off the football field as 'Icchedana' returns

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 08:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Icchedana", a drama series about a group of Bangladeshi adolescent girls who triumph over gender stereotypes and society's restrictions, marks its highly-anticipated return to the small screen tomorrow.

The show's season 3 the story of Tanzila, her all-girl football team and their community as they strive to make their own way, to avoid child marriage and to realize their ambitions.

"Icchedana" is jointly created by UNICEF and the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs, said a press release. 

"Girls and women in Bangladesh have so much to contribute to society, yet they are being held back by discrimination and harmful practices. Icchedana highlights positive practices and encourages adolescent girls to thrive and fully participate in life. It is crucial to end child marriage and ensure that gender equality becomes a reality," said Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, secretary to the Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs.

In "Icchedana", adolescent girls from the fictional village of Haathmathali overcome the pressure to submit to early marriage, confront sexual harassment, and find ways to manage their menstrual hygiene.

The new season features storylines about mental health, bullying and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on adolescents. The series highlights the need to invest in girls' education, and the importance of encouraging young people to speak out on policies that affect them.

"Too many girls and women in Bangladesh suffer from discrimination, abuse and violence because of harmful social norms and practices. But change is possible. Icchedana is a celebration of what girls can achieve, and a call to each of us to join the fight for gender equality," said Mr Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.

Girls in Bangladesh face many barriers to achieving their full potential. Fifty-one per cent of women were married before they turned 18. Married girls are over four times more likely to be out of school than unmarried girls, to the detriment of their health, well-being, education and career prospects. Child brides are more vulnerable to domestic violence, and their children less likely to thrive.

"It is important for girls in Bangladesh to have a positive role model they can identify with. Tanzila shows that change is possible, and that girls can overcome adversity to win respect and equal treatment, especially if we are united and support and encourage each other," said actress Priyam Archi, who plays the lead character Tanzila.       

"There should be no difference in the way girls and boys are treated, or the opportunities we are given. Icchedana shows that girls' empowerment is also good for boys – we become allies who help each other rather than rivals," said Arosh Khan, who plays the role of Charger.

Corporates

Gender / stereotypes / Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’