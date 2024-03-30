Tamil actor Daniel Balaji dies of heart attack in Chennai

30 March, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 11:43 am

The actor also starred in Polladhavan, Chirutha and Muthirai. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Black and was also a part of Bhagavan.

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji. Photo: Collected
Actor Daniel Balaji, who mainly worked in Tamil and Malayalam films, died in Chennai. 

As per India Today, the actor died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Kottivakam in the city on Friday night. Daniel, whose stage name was TC Balaji, was 48 years old.

As per the report, the actor was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he complained of chest pain. After the demise, his body was taken to his residence in Purasaiwalkam for the last rites. His death has shocked his fans and the Tamil film industry.

Director Mohan Raja paid tribute to Balaji and penned a note on X. Sharing a tweet, he wrote, "Such a sad news. He was an inspiration for me to join the film institute. A very good friend. Miss working with him. May his soul rest in peace. #RipDanielbalaji."

Daniel Balaji began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's unreleased Marudhunayagam. His first role in television was with Radikaa Sarathkumar's Chithhi, where he essayed the character named Daniel.

His debut Tamil film was April Madhathil, released in 2022. Apart from Tamil films, he starred in several Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada movies. He was also a part of Kaadhal Kondein.

Daniel Balaji's first major role was in Kaakha Kaakha as a police officer alongside Suriya. The film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. He played Amudhan in the blockbuster film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu alongside Kamal Haasan.

The actor also starred in Polladhavan, Chirutha and Muthirai. He made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Black and was also a part of Bhagavan. He was last seen in Mithran R Jawahar's Ariyavan in 2023.

