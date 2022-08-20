Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' collects ₹72 lakh amid rumours of cancelled shows

Splash

Hindustan Times
20 August, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 03:19 pm

Taapsee Pannu's 'Dobaaraa' collects ₹72 lakh amid rumours of cancelled shows

The Anurag Kashyap film, starring Taapsee Pannu, failed to bring audience to the theatres despite positive reviews

Taapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa. Photo: Collected
Taapsee Pannu in Dobaaraa. Photo: Collected

Taapsee Pannu's latest release "Dobaaraa" witnessed a poor opening in theatres. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the mystery drama had garnered positive reviews and appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities after initial screenings but that failed to translate at the ticket windows. It released on just 370 screens with collections of ₹72 lakh (TK85.2 lakh). 

Dobaaraa earned less than ₹1 crore (TK 1.19 crore) at the box office, though much better than the first-day collection of Taapsee's last film, Shabaash Mithu. The Mithali Raj biopic had opened at ₹40 lakh (TK47.62 lakh). However, rumours had emerged that the film's morning shows were getting cancelled due to a lack of audiences. 

Just a day before the film's release, Taapsee had shared a note by the producers Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and director Anurag Kashyap in which they called it a "cult film".

Taapsee had written along with the note, "The immense love we are getting from our pre-releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success." She added, "We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance.

Taapsee Pannu / Dobaaraa / bollywood

