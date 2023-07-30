Swifties cause 2.3 magnitude earthquake at Taylor Swift's Seattle concert

30 July, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 11:42 am

Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected
Taylor Swift Eras Tour. Photo: Collected

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been a monumental success, but her Seattle's leg took things to a whole new level when her devoted fans, known as Swifties, caused an earthquake equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude — rivaling the legendary "Beastquake" of 2011.

The groundbreaking phenomenon occurred over the weekend as the "Antihero" singer performed sold-out back-to-back shows to a whopping 144,000 fans at Seattle's Lumen Field, according to the Seattle Times.

Little did the Grammy winner know that her concerts would leave a seismic mark: The energy and excitement from the three-and-a-half-hour-long marathon caused quite a commotion on a seismometer located next to the stadium.

Geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach of Western Washington University, who analyzed the data, was astonished by the findings. "This was much bigger than the Beast Quake in terms of the raw amplitude of shaking, and it went on for a whole lot longer," she said.

For those unfamiliar with Seattle sports lore, the Beastquake occurred in 2011 when Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown, and the fans' wild celebration caused seismic activity.

To compare the two events tectonically, Caplan-Auerback analyzed data from both nights of Taylor Swift's concerts. The results were striking: The patterns of signals were nearly identical, with only a slight difference of 0.3 on the seismometer.

However, when it came to overall magnitude, the Swifties clearly took the crown, as their frenzied excitement lasted for hours, unlike the brief surge during the 2011 Beastquake.

Swift herself took to Instagram to acknowledge the seismic energy of her Pacific Northwest supporters. "Seattle, that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever," she wrote. "Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs."

As the Eras Tour nears its end, speculations are swirling about the potential $1 billion in sales, which could make it the highest-grossing tour of all time. With such seismic energy surrounding Taylor Swift, there's no doubt she has solidified her place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Comments

