Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:43 pm

Related News

Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack

Hindustan Times
02 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 06:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Sushmita Sen has said that she suffered a heart attack two days ago. She took to Instagram to share details about it. Fans and followers of the actor wished her good health.

"Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father @sensubir ) I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga," she wrote in her post.

Sushmita's fans wished her good health. "Get well soon. Wishing you speedy recovery," wrote one. "OMG! Take care of yourself! Good to know that you are doing well now Alhamdulillah! Much love to you always," wrote another.

The actor will soon be seen in Aarya season 3. Earlier in 2019, Sushmita had said that the reason for her to join Instagram was her ill health. She was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying: "I was very very sick and I have hair that's falling. I have become moon-faced and I have steroid deposits. During this time, a thought crossed my mind, if this does kill me, people would never know who I was. So one night, I just got on to Instagram and opened that page."

She also talked about her illness in an interview with Anupama Chopra in 2020. "The reason I am also excited is because all through the last ten years, out of which five were lovely, watching my little one grow up and being there a hundred per cent… After that, the last five years were pretty traumatising. They really took me to the darkest of places that I had never been before. And all through that, there was this light at the end of the tunnel; I did not know it would be called Aarya but I knew that something good is coming and I have to hold on and fight whatever it is I am facing now, because I am not done. And by that, I don't mean a film or web series, but just something to look forward to," she said.

Sushmita Sen / Heart attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

10h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

3h | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

23h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

10h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod