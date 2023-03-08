Sushmita Sen says she's ‘cleared’ by cardiologist as she starts exercising days after heart attack

08 March, 2023, 11:10 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2023, 11:30 am

Actor Sushmita Sen, in her latest Instagram post, said she has been ‘cleared’ by her doctors to start doing some light body movement at home.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram account and informed fans that she has been declared fit by her cardiologist as she started light body movement at home. In her own words, she said she's 'cleared' to start stretching, days after she suffered from a heart attack. She was admitted at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai and underwent an angioplasty and stent placement last week.

On the occasion of Holi, Sushmita posted a photo of herself stretching her back on a chirp wheel on her balcony. She was in her athleisure look. Sharing the post, she wrote, " #wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist…stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my "Happy Holi" …how was yours? I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly."

Soon after Sushmita shared her health update, fans rushes to the comment section and prayed for her full recovery soon. One of them wrote, "Genuinely glad to see you sharing this and previous posts. I cannot even begin to imagine how scary it all must have been for you." "I wish you speedy recovery, so good to see you back , God bless you always, you are a gem and inspiration always," added another fan.

Someone else also commented, "For all of you who are thinking "yeh toh kitna work out karti thi, phir bhi (she used to work out so much yet suffered a heart attack)", please understand that stressors work in silent, complex ways inside the body. If anything, it is the work-out that has brought her back like a badass goddess!!! You've got to be Sushmita Sen to experience life (along with the Sushmita-Sen-sized-stressors ) and make a comeback like this!"

Last week, on March 2, Sushmita broke the news of her heart attack, two days after it happened. She said she requested doctors to ensure no one knew about her hospitalisation after the health scare. Later, upon returning home, the former Miss Universe held a live session on Instagram and informed fans that it was a "massive heart attack" which cause a 95% blockage in one of her main arteries.

She also updated fans about her upcoming work as she is recuperating and yet to return to work. She said once better, she will be resuming shoot. "Once I get a clearance from my doctors, I will be off to Jaipur to finish Aarya and I will also be working on the dubbing for Taali," she also told fans about her next film, Taali.

