'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered': Autopsy staff makes shocking claim

Splash

Hindustan Times
27 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 01:19 pm

Related News

'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered': Autopsy staff makes shocking claim

Hindustan Times
27 December, 2022, 12:05 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 01:19 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Collected
Sushant Singh Rajput. Photo: Collected

The mortuary staff, who was there when Sushant Singh Rajput's body was brought in for post-mortem, has said that it was not suicide but murder, as per a new report. Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020.

Two years after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead, a person who was present in the mortuary then has said that it was not suicide but murder. In a new interview, mortuary worker Roopkumar Shah, who was present when the actor's body was brought in for post-mortem, has said that it 'should have been videographed'. As per the report, he also said that there were 'beating marks' and 'injury marks' on the body. 

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been ruled as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.

In an interview with TV9 Marathi, Roopkumar said, as quoted by TV 9 Hindi, "After Sushant's death, five bodies were brought for post-mortem. We were told that there is a VIP body in it, but it was not known earlier. When I saw Sushant's body, I told the seniors that I think it is not suicide but murder. That's why we should work in the same way. But I was told that you do your work and I will do mine. My job was to cut and sew the body, which I did. That entire post-mortem should have been videographed, but sir said he wanted to work on the photographs and hand over the body as soon as possible. That's how we did the post-mortem at night."

He added, "When the clothes were removed, there were beating marks on the body. There were injury marks at two or three places on the neck. It seemed as if the hands and legs were broken due to beating… There were deep injury marks on the body. The video shoot was to happen, but whether it happened or not… Seniors were also asked to work on the photos only. So we worked on it."

Reacting to it, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh told Times of India, "I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013. He went on to feature in many films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, M S Dhoni - The Untold Story, Raabta, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and Drive. The actor's last film was director Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi. It was released after his death. The film is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars.

The original headline of Hindustan Times has been modified.

Top News / TBS Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

36m | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

2h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

4h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

4h | TBS Stories
Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

Rajamouli’s 'RRR' is on Oscar Shortlist

17h | TBS Entertainment
Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

Pushapa Dahal appointed Nepali PM again

17h | TBS World
Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

Housing sales dip to 5-year low amid recession

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction