Sufi Maverick, vocalist of Arbovirus, leaves band

Vocalist of popular rock band Arbovirus, Sufi Maverick, has decided to leave the band according to a post on his social media early Monday morning. The post has since been deleted.

He wrote on Facebook, "I am leaving the band due to personal reasons. I am only going to be appearing on the shows which have been previously confirmed."

Snippet of Sufi Maverick's status.

The post went on to read, "This is not a social media gimmick post! Everything must come to an end, but one cannot truly comprehend how it feels until it finally happens. I will feel empty from this decision, I will be dissatisfied, but I will not regret it."

Maverick said he considers himself very lucky for all the love and support he has received from his fans over the years, and thanked them. He also requested people not to question him regarding the matter for the time being.

"We will be back again after we regroup ourselves," his post concluded.