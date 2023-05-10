Sufi Maverick rejoins Arbovirus

Bangladeshi rock band Arbovirus announced on Tuesday (9 May) the band's former vocalist Sufi Maverick is back in the band.

The announcement was made from their official Facebook account and the post read, "Sufi is back, and he will explain why he felt the need to leave the band."

"The others never left, and the misinformation being spread will soon be addressed. Stay tuned (and stay #infected)," the post added.

Earlier, Sufi announced from his Facebook account that he decided to leave the band however, the post was later deleted.