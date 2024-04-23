Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival in New York ends after packed weekend

Splash

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 10:50 am

Related News

Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival in New York ends after packed weekend

The festival marks the 93rd birthday of legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, aimed at showing the world her contributions to Bangali cinema and culture, and was organised by the Suchitra Sen Memorial

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 10:50 am
The Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival had a packed weekend at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in New York. Photo: Noman I Sabit
The Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival had a packed weekend at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center in New York. Photo: Noman I Sabit

The two-day international film festival honouring Suchitra Sen has concluded after a weekend where the organisers struggled to handle the audience that had exceeded their expectations to a startling degree.

The festival marks the 93rd birthday of legendary Bengali actress Suchitra Sen, aimed at showing the world her contributions to Bangali cinema and culture, and was organised by the Suchitra Sen Memorial.

Actor and member of Parliament Ferdous Ahmed officially opened the festival in New York on Saturday (20 April) morning. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

409 films from different countries including India and Bangladesh were submitted for exhibition at the event, of which 39 films were selected for exhibition through the jury. There was no entry fee for this festival.

Despite the overall success of the event, there were issues that prevented programmes from starting on time, to severe overcrowding. The Jamaica Performing Arts Center has 400 seats, however over 500 visitors crowded inside, with at least a thousand outside unable to enter. 

The festival authorities apologised for the mismanagement, and stated that a larger venue would be used in the future.

Popular actors, actresses and invited guests from Bangladesh and West Bengal of India were present together for the films. 

Chanchal Chowdhury, Bandhan, Joy, Rituparna Sen, Nanjiba Khan and Reshmi Mitra, several actors, actresses and directors were also present at the festival.

Top News

Suchitra Sen / Suchitra Sen International Bengali Film Festival

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

2h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

2h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

16h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

13h | Videos
Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

1h | Videos
Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

Why La Liga doesn't have goal-line technology?

13h | Videos
The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

The US is going to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda unit of the Israeli military

12h | Videos