Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, DJ for 'Ellen DeGeneres Show,' dies at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ and coexecutive producer for the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died. He was 40.

His wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, confirmed the matter in a statement, reports CNN.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker Boss said.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children," she added.

Boss died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. The LA County Coroner's Office concluded their examination and published the report on his death on Wednesday.

Boss was pronounced dead around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of Encino, according to the LA County Coroner.

Holker Boss concluded her statement by saying "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you." The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just days ago.

Ellen DeGeneres issued a statement on Twitter, alongside a photo of her embracing Boss backstage.

"I'm heartbroken," the host wrote. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Ellen brought him on as the DJ of her popular daytime talk show in 2014, a job he held until the show went off the air this year. Boss was also a coexecutive producer of the show.

He was mourned on social media Wednesday by many who shared videos of him dancing and their memories.

Born in Montgomery, Alabama, Boss earned his nickname as a child when he couldn't sit still.

He graduated from Lee High School in Montgomery in 2000 and went on to study Dance Performance at Southern Union State Community College and Chapman University.

Six years ago he spoke with author and former football player Lewis Howes for the latter's podcast and talked about his background, including being raised by a single mother and how his relationship with his absentee father helped shape him.

In 2003, Boss was a semifinalist on MTV's "The Wade Robson Project" and was also a runner-up on the television talent competition, "Star Search."

Becoming a runner up on "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008 marked the beginning of his rise to fame and he would later return to serve as a judge for the dance competition.