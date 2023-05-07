On 'Star Wars' day, Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

Splash

Reuters
07 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 01:17 pm

On 'Star Wars' day, Carrie Fisher receives posthumous star on Walk of Fame

Reuters
07 May, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 01:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

May the 4th, the annual unofficial 'Star Wars' day, was bittersweet for fans in Hollywood as Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who died at age 60 in 2016, received a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Along with a large group of fans, 'Star Wars' droids R2-D2 and C-3PO and a pair of Stormtroopers came to the ceremony, as did actor Mark Hamill, director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

"It's sad that she's not with us today – that would have made it perfect – but she wouldn't want us to be sad. She'd want us to have fun, she'd want us to laugh," said Hamill, who played Leia's brother, Luke Skywalker, in the franchise.

Fisher's daughter, actor Billie Lourd, was on hand to represent her mother at the ceremony and receive the 2,754th star on Hollywood Boulevard. She joked that her mother would tell her nobody was really famous until they became a Pez candy dispenser.

"My mom is a double whammy, a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Momma, you've made it," Lourd said.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

1h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

18h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

20h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

22h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

1d | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work