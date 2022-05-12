Star Cineplex's new branch at Bangabandhu Military Museum opens today 

Bangladesh's first multiplex chain Star Cineplex will open its latest branch at Bangabandhu Military Museum Thursday.

The branch – Star Cineplex's fifth in Dhaka – will screen movies with a single screen with a capacity of 183 seats, Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, senior manager (media and marketing) at Star Cineplex, told UNB.

It will run three shows at 11am, 1:40pm and 4:15pm, he added.

Star Cineplex now has branches at Shimanto Shambhar (Dhanmondi), Sony Square (Mirpur), SKS Tower (Mohakhali) and Bashundhara City Shopping Mall (Panthapath).

The popular cinema hall franchise is also preparing to open several other multiplexes outside Dhaka – namely, Chattogram, Cumilla and Bogura.

To enthral Bangladeshi moviegoers with world-class amenities, Star Cineplex opened its first branch on October 6, 2004, as Bangladesh's first-ever multiplex at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

Latest domestic and Hollywood films are regularly being screened at its citywide multiplexes.