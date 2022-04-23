Star Cineplex to open another branch at Bangabandhu Military Museum

Splash

TBS Report
23 April, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 10:59 am

Bangabandhu Military Museum. Photo: Collected
Bangabandhu Military Museum. Photo: Collected

Star Cineplex is opening a new branch at Bijoy Shoroni.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the cinema will open in May after Eid-Ul-Fitr. There will be only one hall with 186 seats total. Star Cineplex has already finished most of the construction work.

Star Cineplex is also venturing outside Dhaka. The construction of the multiplexes in Chattogram, Cumilla and Bogura will be completed soon as well. 

The country's first multiplex cinema hall 'Star Cineplex' opened on 6 October, 2004 at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. Apart from Hollywood, domestic films are also regularly screened here.

The other three branches of Star Cineplex are in Shimanto Shambhar, Dhanmondi, Sony Square in Mirpur and SKS Tower in Mohakhali.

