SRK’s 'Jawan' set to release in Bangladesh on same day as global debut

The highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Jawan" is also set to release in Bangladesh simultaneously with its global debut.

Anonno Mamun from Actioncut Entertainment announced the news from his Facebook account and wrote, "Good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, 'Jawan' is releasing in Bangladesh as the same day of it global debut.The Ministry of Information announced their decision today. My heartfelt gratitude goes to the steadfast Rangdhanu Group for standing by us on this journey."

Jawan marks Shah Rukh's second release of the year, following Siddharth Anand's blockbuster spy action thriller Pathaan. Its global earnings exceeded ₹1000 crore.

Besides, Shah Rukh, Jawan will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh's Pathaan co-star, will be seen in a cameo in Jawan.