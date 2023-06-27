SRK to work with Suhana Khan on her theatrical debut

After working with son Aryan Khan on his first commercial as a director, Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a feature film with his daughter Suhana Khan.

A recent report claims that SRK and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand are collaborating on a new film. Shah Rukh reportedly co-produced the film in addition to acting in it. If everything goes well, this will be Suhana's first foray into the big screen.

The film will reportedly have a strong ensemble cast. SRK will be seen in the films 'Dunki' and 'Jawaan' in the meantime.